Dodgers' Albert Pujols Passes Babe Ruth for 4th on MLB's Extra-Base Hits List

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The legendary career of Albert Pujols reached another milestone on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger moved up to fourth in baseball history in extra-base hits, passing Babe Ruth:

Hank Aaron tops the extra-base hit list (1,477), followed by Barry Bonds (1,440) and Stan Musial. Pujols has a decent shot at catching Stan the Man this season, though surpassing either Aaron or Bonds would take at least another season.

But hey, passing an everlasting icon like Ruth is an incredible accomplishment all on its own. And someday Pujols will join him in Cooperstown.