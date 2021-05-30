Kevin De Bruyne Suffered Nose, Eye Injuries in Manchester City's UCL Final Loss

Carl Recine/Pool via AP

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was forced out of the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea with a facial injury on Saturday, and his status for Euro 2020 is now in question.

The midfielder provided an update on his injuries on Sunday morning:

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, the orbital fracture requires at least a three-week recovery.

De Bruyne suffered the injuries after a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. He was subbed out in the 60th minute, and Manchester City ultimately lost 1-0.

The 29-year-old was emotional coming off the pitch:

Though De Bruyne has helped lead Manchester City to three Premier League titles in the past four years, he has fallen short of Champions League glory. He also hasn't been able to bring Belgium a major trophy, either, coming closest with a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium is expected to be a top contender at Euro 2020 and is No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings, but the squad will take a major step back if De Bruyne misses any time.

Belgium opens the group stage June 12 with a match against Russia.

Per Ogden, De Bruyne could play with a facial mask later in the tournament but is still questionable for the opening matches.