PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the second time in club history, Chelsea are UEFA Champions League champions thanks to Saturday's 1-0 victory over rival Manchester City.

Barely five months since taking over The Blues, head coach Thomas Tuchel finds himself hoisting the European Champion Clubs' Cup—an incredible feat after PSG fired him on Christmas Eve.

Now, the successor to Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge has reached the pinnacle of the sport in Europe with the help of an historic performance from N'Golo Kanté while Kai Havertz scored the lone goal.

"It was a tight game and for our first final it was a good, good final," MCFC head coach Pep Guardiola told reporters. "We showed courage. First half was bad, second half was much better. But it is a bad day. We struggled with the long balls, the second balls. It was an exceptional season for us. We tried but we did not do it."

The match was especially noteworthy for Chelsea reserve Christian Pulisic, who became the first American to appear in a Champions League Final. The midfielder nearly scored Chelsea's second goal of the day shortly after taking the pitch.

"I never thought I’d get so far," Chelsea's Antonio Rüdiger told the Sky Sports broadcast. "We were willing to suffer for this win. I was on the ground, but I showed you should never underestimate people who lie on the ground, and thanks to Thomas Tuchel and the staff I pulled through."

The party is only just getting started for Chelsea on Saturday night with plenty of celebrations to continue once the club returns home from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.