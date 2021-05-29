X

    Twins' Josh Donaldson Scores 2 Millionth Run in MLB History

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 30, 2021

    David Berding/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins star Josh Donaldson crossed home plate for the 685th time in his career Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, scoring the two millionth run in Major League Baseball history.

    Nelson Cruz drove Donaldson in from second on a ground-rule double in the first inning of the American League Central matchup 145 years after Boston Red Stockings catcher Tim McGinley became the first player to score in the first game of the 1876 season.

    The spike in offense in baseball's history is easy to spot just by looking at runs scored. Houston Astros outfielder Bob Watson was credited with scoring the one millionth run in 1975—though that stat remains contested—99 years after MLB's first season. It took just 46 years for MLB's next million runs to be scored.

    It's the second major milestone in league history in the last two weeks.

    Seattle Mariners catcher Jose Godoy became the 20,000th player to appear in an MLB game on May 21.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "What does it mean, two million runs?" John Thorn, MLB's official historian told David Waldstein of the New York Times. "Absolutely nothing. But that's what makes it fun."

    For a sport that encourages statheads to dig through decades of box scores, Donaldson and Cruz join McGinley and Watson among baseball's best trivia answers.

    Related

      Twins' Josh Donaldson scores two millionth run in Major League Baseball history

      Twins' Josh Donaldson scores two millionth run in Major League Baseball history
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Twins' Josh Donaldson scores two millionth run in Major League Baseball history

      R.J. Anderson
      via CBSSports.com

      Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run

      Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Game 51: Royals at Twins

      Game 51: Royals at Twins
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Game 51: Royals at Twins

      Twinkie Town
      via Twinkie Town

      Trevor Story Heads to IL

      Rockies star placed on 10-day IL with elbow injury

      Trevor Story Heads to IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trevor Story Heads to IL

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report