Family of Loretta Micele Upset White Sox Changed Food Area Name to 'LaRussa's Lounge'

The family of Loretta Micele, a longtime Chicago White Sox stadium worker, expressed frustration the MLB club changed an area at Guaranteed Rate Field named in her honor to "LaRussa's Lounge" for manager Tony La Russa.

"For them to not even notify us, you know, it's a shame," Lou Soto, Micele's great-grandson, told ESPN on Friday.

That part of the stadium in the 100 level was previously named "Loretta's Lounge."

A White Sox spokesperson told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times the lounge's name was changed in 2020 before La Russa, who previously managed the team from 1979 through 1986, was rehired in October because a separate area of the stadium that was named in his honor was also reworked last year.

"Loretta Micele has always been a treasured member of the White Sox family and a plaque in her honor remains in the space to honor her memory despite the name change," the spokesperson said. "As we say in the plaque, Loretta was a dedicated concession stand staff member known for her service with a smile attitude."

Fans weren't allowed to attend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the change wasn't noticed until this season.

Bob Chiarito of Block Club Chicago noted Micele worked for the club for 60 years beginning in 1945. She died in 2014.

