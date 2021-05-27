AEW's Chris Jericho Calls WWE Legend The Rock '1 of the Best Ever' In-Ring Wrestlers

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

AEW star Chris Jericho paid a huge compliment to one of his former WWE colleagues early Thursday morning.

After watching some Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson matches on YouTube, Jericho tweeted that The Rock is "one of the best ever" from an in-ring perspective:

The Rock is perhaps best known for his limitless charisma and memorable promos during his time in WWE, but there is no question that he could get the job done when the bell rang as well.

His trilogy of WrestleMania matches against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are widely regarded as some of the best bouts to ever take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, plus he helped create a special moment against "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18.

The Rock also had a legendary rivalry with Mankind that resulted in several excellent matches, including their I Quit match at the 1999 Royal Rumble.

Even after leaving WWE for several years to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, The Rock managed to return and have entertaining matches against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and 29, as well as against CM Punk at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

Jericho also has plenty of firsthand experience working with and against The Rock. In fact, The Rock was the person who Jericho interrupted when he made his WWE debut on the Aug. 9, 1999, episode of Raw.

Few have lasted longer or accomplished more in the wrestling business than Jericho, which makes him uniquely qualified to provide his opinion on who are the best to ever do it.

The Rock has long been considered an all-time great, and Jericho's endorsement only solidifies the fact that he made an indelible mark on pro wrestling.

