White Sox Rename Lounge After Tony La Russa, Replacing Beloved Worker Loretta Micele

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have renamed a seating area at Guaranteed Rate Field after manager Tony La Russa.

Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, the lounge that had previously been named in honor of long-time White Sox concessions worker Loretta Micele is now La Russa's Lounge.

Van Schouwen noted that the previously-named Loretta's Lounge had been in place since Game 1 of the 2005 World Series when the White Sox played the Houston Astros.

Micele, who died in 2014 at the age of 95, began working at Old Comiskey Park in 1945 and was employed as a stadium concession worker for 60 years.

Van Schouwen added that a Twitter user who identified himself as Micele's great-grandson posted a statement on social media amid the blowback to the White Sox's decision:

“My family and I appreciated all the love from our White Sox Family! This was a tough pill to swallow," the tweet read. "The worst part is that my mother still works for them and they didn’t have the decency to give us the sign or even the plaque which is what we cared for the most."

A White Sox spokesperson told Van Schouwen a plaque dedicated to Micele is still in the space where the lounge is located and the team is "considering other ways to honor her memory."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

La Russa is in his second stint managing the White Sox. He previously managed the club from 1979-86. The 76-year-old ended his 10-year retirement when he was hired by the organization in October.