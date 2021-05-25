Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury

Set Number: X163532 TK1

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning Tuesday because of right elbow soreness.

The team said the move was made for precautionary reasons.

Syndergaard is attempting to return from a torn UCL in his throwing arm that required Tommy John surgery last March. He's yet to appear in the majors since that surgery.

The 28-year-old was expected to go four innings with the Mets' Low-A club Tuesday.

He was making his second rehab start with St. Lucie after going four innings with zero runs allowed, one hit and five strikeouts Wednesday, putting him in line to return to the Mets in June.

That timeline may now be in doubt.

Syndergaard recorded one walk and one strikeout before he was pulled.

It's just the latest injury news for a team already short on healthy players. In recent weeks, New York has placed Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme, Brandon Nimmo, Albert Almora Jr., Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar, Taijuan Walker, Jordan Yamamoto and Tommy Hunter on the injured list.

Syndergaard and starter Carlos Carrasco have remained on the IL since rosters were finalized before Opening Day.

The sooner either can return to the rotation, the better for the Mets' chances in the National League East. In 118 career starts, Syndergaard has a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and has struck out 775 batters with just 166 walks.