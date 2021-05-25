Video: Nationals' Max Scherzer Works Out During Georgetown Graduation Ceremony

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Starting pitchers are often creatures of habit, which means they will stay on schedule regardless of what is happening around them.

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer proved this theory Monday when he threw warm-up pitches despite a graduation ceremony for Georgetown University at Nationals Park.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post confirmed Scherzer was throwing during the ceremony.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to start for Washington on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, so it was important to get the bullpen session in and recover in time for his appearance. Of course, he also could have found a different location or time of day so he wouldn't have interfered with the graduation.

The good news is it probably gave the graduates and their guests a memorable story to tell.