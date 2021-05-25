Report: Daniel Sturridge Sued for Allegedly Not Paying Reward for Finding Stolen Dog

Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is being sued for allegedly not paying a reward for his stolen dog.

Per TMZ Sports, Foster Washington said in a lawsuit against Sturridge that he hasn't received a reward payment of around $37,000 for finding the 31-year-old's Pomeranian when it went missing two years ago.

Sturridge posted a video on Instagram on July 9, 2019, saying that burglars broke into his Los Angeles home and stole his dog.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious. I wanna know who took my s--t," he said in the video, via the Press Association (h/t The Guardian). "I wanna know what’s went on. I wanna know why they’ve took my dog. I wanna know why they’ve took bags from upstairs.”

The next day, Sturridge posted a follow-up video about the "safe and sound" return of his dog.

TMZ reported Washington said he returned the dog after finding him wandering on the streets and now says Sturridge has "breached a contract by not living up to the reward offer."

Sturridge, who is currently a free agent, began his senior career with Manchester City in 2006. He most recently played for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.