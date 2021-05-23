X

    Liverpool, Chelsea Earn Last Champions League Spots on Final Day of EPL Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2021

    Paul Ellis/Pool via AP

    Liverpool and Chelsea secured the last two Premier League berths in next season's UEFA Champions League during Sunday's final matches of the 2020-21 EPL campaign.

    Manchester City, the previously crowned Premier League champions, and Manchester United had already clinched their UCL tickets in earlier weeks.

    Leicester City and West Ham United, who finished fifth and sixth in the table, respectively, will head to the Europa League group stage for the 2021-22 season, while Tottenham Hotspur earned seventh place and will take part in the Europa Conference League playoff round.

