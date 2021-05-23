Liverpool, Chelsea Earn Last Champions League Spots on Final Day of EPL Season

Paul Ellis/Pool via AP

Liverpool and Chelsea secured the last two Premier League berths in next season's UEFA Champions League during Sunday's final matches of the 2020-21 EPL campaign.

Manchester City, the previously crowned Premier League champions, and Manchester United had already clinched their UCL tickets in earlier weeks.

Leicester City and West Ham United, who finished fifth and sixth in the table, respectively, will head to the Europa League group stage for the 2021-22 season, while Tottenham Hotspur earned seventh place and will take part in the Europa Conference League playoff round.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.