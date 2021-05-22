Gerrit Cole Start vs. White Sox Gives Yankees Their Most Dominant SP Run Since 1932

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Anytime a New York Yankees team is the first to do something in franchise history since before World War II, it should immediately grab the attention of baseball fans everywhere.

Saturday in the Bronx proved to be one of those moments, as Gerrit Cole's seven shutout innings over the Chicago White Sox extended a scoreless streak by Yankees starters to 30 innings for the first time since 1932.

Beginning with Corey Kluber's no-hitter over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, New York starters have been nearly perfect.

Between Kluber, Cole, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery, Yankees starters have allowed 14 hits and four walks with 32 strikeouts over the last 30 innings. That's helped New York outscore opponents 20-5 during its five-game win streak.

According to ESPN, that type of dominance on the mound hasn't happened for the Yankees (27-19) since May 11-16, 1932, when Johnny Allen, George Pipgras, Red Ruffing and Lefty Gomez combined for four straight starts of seven shutout innings.

Cole—the Yanks' ace—had the most trouble among his teammates while keeping the scoreless streak alive Saturday.

Early control issues from the righty saw him pitching through traffic as New York's defense came to the rescue. Cole induced ground-ball double plays in three straight innings of work to keep the first-place White Sox (26-18) at bay during a 7-0 win.

It's the eighth shutout of the season for the Yankees, who lead the league in that category. Not since 1958 has New York thrown eight shutouts through its first 46 games.

Jameson Taillon is on the bump Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET against the White Sox as the Yanks look to make it through a full turn of the rotation without giving up a run. He enters with a 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and plenty of momentum created by his teammates to keep the streak alive.