X

    Mariners' Jose Godoy Makes MLB History as 20,000th Player to Debut in Majors

    Adam WellsMay 22, 2021

    Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

    There wasn't much for the Seattle Mariners to celebrate during Friday's 16-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, but backup catcher Jose Godoy's appearance in the game marked a milestone in Major League Baseball.

    Per ESPN, Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history when he replaced starting catcher Tom Murphy in the bottom of the sixth inning.

    There had been a social media countdown to MLB's 20,000th player thanks to Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, who run the Cespedes Family BBQ Twitter account.

    Since the start of the season, they have honored every player who makes their MLB debut with a synopsis of their career. Here is what they posted about Godoy on Friday night:

    Mintz and Shusterman noted April 1, Opening Day, when they started the countdown that 19,902 players had played at least one game in Major League Baseball.

    Godoy, 26, played 468 games in the minors, posting a solid .275/.362/.360 slash line. 

    In two plate appearances Friday, Godoy went 0-for-1 with one walk.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year

      The shortstop market is loaded in 2022. @JoelReuter predicts every team's starter after potential offseason shuffle

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'

      Dodgers ace explains why he leans in to booing fans

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/21: Ty France, Braden Bishop, and Willy Adames

      Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/21: Ty France, Braden Bishop, and Willy Adames
      Seattle Mariners logo
      Seattle Mariners

      Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/21: Ty France, Braden Bishop, and Willy Adames

      Lookout Landing
      via Lookout Landing

      Employee No. 20,000: M's C makes MLB history

      Employee No. 20,000: M's C makes MLB history
      Seattle Mariners logo
      Seattle Mariners

      Employee No. 20,000: M's C makes MLB history

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com