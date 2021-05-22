X

    Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on Encouraging Booing Giants Fans: 'It Just Feeds Me'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2021

    AP Foto/D. Ross Cameron

    Los Angeles Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer has never been shy about playing the role of the villain, and he showed that again Friday during a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

    When Bauer left the game in the seventh inning after 6.1 innings of two-hit baseball, he was booed by the Giants faithful at Oracle Park. Bauer decided to embrace it by cupping his hand to his ear and raising his arms.

    According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Bauer said the following when asked about his reaction after the game: "They're gonna hate me anyway, so might as well lean into it. I like when the crowd's into it. It makes the moment feel bigger, and I perform better in those moments. It just feeds me."

    Bauer allowed just two hits and one unearned run while striking out 11, which lowered his ERA to 1.98 in his first season with the Dodgers.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

