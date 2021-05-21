Dodger Stadium Will Return to Full Capacity June 15 vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced via press release that they will host games at full capacity starting Tuesday, June 15, when they welcome superstar outfielder Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies to town.

The Dodgers' statement can be found below via their official website:

"In anticipation of California’s reopening and a return to full capacity at Dodger Stadium on June 15, the Los Angeles Dodgers today announced that tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on Thursday, May 27, at 4:00 p.m., at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

"For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections. Tickets for the Giants (May 27-30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) homestand are on sale now, and tickets for the games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies will go on sale on Tuesday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m.

"All tickets sold will continue to be subject to any restrictions or limitations on capacity or attendance that may be established or revised by state, county, or city authorities at any time. Refunds or exchanges may be required for impacted games."

Other stadiums are beginning to welcome back more fans amid increased vaccinations and decreased cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers will see a full-capacity stadium in person when they visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

One of their NL West rivals, the San Diego Padres, will see their home field Petco Park go back to full capacity on June 17. In New York, Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are allowed to have 100 percent capacity in their vaccinated sections.

The Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field has been at full capacity all year.

Those are just some examples as baseball begins to welcome more fans back to the ballpark this spring and summer.

As for the Dodgers, they'll certainly welcome back any fans to help them in the playoff push this year, which is setting up as a three-team race for the division crown between them, the San Francisco Giants and Padres. They currently sit third in the NL West, two games behind the first-place Giants.