Tim Anderson on Tony La Russa Dynamic: 'We're Like the Bad Kids Who Don’t Listen'

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Any Chicago White Sox fans worried that manager Tony La Russa is imparting his love for the sport's unwritten rules on the clubhouse can take a deep breath.

It turns out the players aren't listening.

At least that's according to shortstop Tim Anderson—one of the team's leaders—who sided with rookie Yermin Mercedes after La Russa fumed that it was inappropriate for the designated hitter to homer on a 3-0 pitch off position player Willians Astudillo in a 16-4 blowout of the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

It's no surprise Anderson took this approach. The 2019 American League batting champion has been a proponent of bat flips, celebrations and general goofiness on the field. He also posted on Instagram in support of Mercedes' swing and reiterated his feelings on Mercedes' Instagram Live feed from the team plane, telling the rookie to "keep swinging 3-0."

La Russa told reporters Friday that he addressed the situation with the team and felt like the players understood his position on the unwritten rules.

"Any father would love to have a son like Tim," La Russa said, "because his bad goes from very, very good to just good."

Given the nature of the comments, it seems the manager may not have been listening to Anderson's message, either.