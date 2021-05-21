Yankees Trade Rumors: Delino DeShields Jr. Targeted by NY in Talks with Rangers

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The New York Yankees are in need of a boost for an injured outfield, and they may have found their target in Delino DeShields Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

DeShields, the No. 8 overall pick by the Houston Astros in 2010, is currently playing in the Texas Rangers' organization, having started the year slashing .412/.500/.706 in 40 plate appearances for the team's Triple-A club.

After a slow start, the Yankees have climbed up to third in the AL East at 25-19, but their depth in the outfield is dwindling. Aaron Hicks, Ryan LaMarre and Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list, and as Rosenthal noted, left fielder Clint Frazier has been nursing a stiff neck.

DeShields is in his second stint with the Rangers, having made his MLB debut with the organization in 2015. A regular contributor through five years with the organization—appearing in at least 118 games in three of those seasons—DeShields had a quieter campaign with Cleveland after he was traded to the team for the 2020 season.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in July and only appeared in 37 games for Cleveland, hitting .252 with seven RBI but no home runs. The club didn't offer him a new deal at the conclusion of the season.

The 28-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February and was invited to spring training, with the Rangers electing to pack the outfield with Joey Gallo, David Dahl and Adolis Garcia.

He is the son of former MLB journeyman Delino DeShields, who played from 1990-2002 and appeared for five different teams within that span, and the brother of Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields.