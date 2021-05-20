X

    Soulja Boy Wants to Collaborate with WWE's Randy Orton After Social Media Exchange

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021

    John McCoy/Getty Images

    Soulja Boy extended an olive branch to Randy Orton following their back-and-forth on social media.

    During an interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning (via Michael Reichlin of SEScoops), the rapper said he'd be willing to collaborate with the former world champion and called the situation a misunderstanding.

    "I said what I said about the WWE, he has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but i’m gonna defend myself," he said. "People know I like the WWE. Back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock, at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back."

    Soulja Boy initially drew the ire of Orton and T-Bar when he said, "Rap game is faker than WWE." The comment elicited a stern response from the Viper (warning: tweets contain profanity):

    That was far from either man's last word on the matter (warning: tweets contain profanity):

    Soulja Boy went on to call Orton a "p---y" and said he'd "slap the s--t out dude live" if he showed up backstage at a WWE event.

    Given the kind of words that were exchanged, Orton may not be in a conciliatory mood just yet.

