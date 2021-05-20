Soulja Boy Wants to Collaborate with WWE's Randy Orton After Social Media Exchange

Soulja Boy Wants to Collaborate with WWE's Randy Orton After Social Media ExchangeMay 21, 2021
Soulja Boy extended an olive branch to Randy Orton following their back-and-forth on social media.
During an interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning (via Michael Reichlin of SEScoops), the rapper said he'd be willing to collaborate with the former world champion and called the situation a misunderstanding.
"I said what I said about the WWE, he has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but i’m gonna defend myself," he said. "People know I like the WWE. Back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock, at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back."
Soulja Boy initially drew the ire of Orton and T-Bar when he said, "Rap game is faker than WWE." The comment elicited a stern response from the Viper (warning: tweets contain profanity):
Randy Orton @RandyOrton
Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr
Randy Orton @RandyOrton
‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks
That was far from either man's last word on the matter (warning: tweets contain profanity):
Soulja Boy went on to call Orton a "p---y" and said he'd "slap the s--t out dude live" if he showed up backstage at a WWE event.
Given the kind of words that were exchanged, Orton may not be in a conciliatory mood just yet.
Velveteen Dream Released
NXT Superstar has been released by WWE (PWInsider)