Twins' Tyler Duffey Suspended 3 Games for Throwing Behind White Sox's Yermin Mercedes

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey has been suspended for three games after throwing behind the legs of Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Duffey is appealing the suspension, while manager Rocco Baldelli will serve a one-game suspension Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Baldelli argued with umpire Jim Reynolds after Duffey was ejected on Tuesday, resulting in his suspension.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who fed the fire against Mercedes after he hit a home run on a 3-0 count against the Twins on Monday, said he didn't view the pitch as malicious.

"The guy threw a sinker," La Russa said (h/t Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated). "It didn’t look good. So I wasn’t that suspicious. I’m suspicious if somebody throws at somebody’s head. I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that."

La Russa's failure to stick up for his player yet again echoes what he told reporters after Monday's home run:

Mercedes didn't back down in the face of criticism from his manager.

"I'm going to play like that," Mercedes said. "I can't be another person. Everything was good. Some of the teammates talked to me—just be relaxed. Just do you. We are good."

Duffey has appeared in 16 games for the AL Central's last-place team (14-27), amassing a 4.40 ERA while striking out 13 and walking 10 in 14.1 innings.