Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rate of No-Hitters in MLB 'Probably Not Good for the Game'

It's no secret that offense is down across Major League Baseball, but Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw thinks the lack of hitting is a bad thing.

In the wake of Corey Kluber throwing the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 season on Wednesday night, Kershaw told reporters this trend is "probably not good for the game."

Kluber's no-hitter in the New York Yankees' 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers was the second in MLB in two nights. Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Per Stathead, this is the earliest in a season that there have ever been six no-hitters thrown.

Michael Baumann of The Ringer noted that MLB's collective batting average after Wednesday's games was .236, one point lower than the average from the 1968 season that led MLB to lower the mound in an attempt to increase offense.

MLB told teams in a memo issued in February it was slightly altering the baseball to deaden it. The change came after teams hit a record 6,776 homers during the 2019 season.

One interesting point about the six no-hitters is that they have all been against three teams. Texas, Seattle and Cleveland have all been held without a hit twice. Seattle has the worst team batting average in MLB (.198); Cleveland is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second-worst (.213). Texas ranks a respectable 14th with a .236 mark.

Of the six no-nos so far in 2021, four have come since May 5.