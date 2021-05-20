Cubs President Jed Hoyer Disappointed Team Hasn't Hit 85% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer isn't optimistic that his team will reach the necessary COVID-19 vaccine threshold to have relaxed protocols.

Speaking to reporters prior to Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals, Hoyer said it's "disappointing" the Cubs are unlikely to reach the 85 percent threshold required by Major League Baseball.

"We've worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant," said Hoyer. "We're at a place right now—I'm not going to give up hope we're going to get there—my level of optimism is waning. It is disappointing."

