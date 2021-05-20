Pete Alonso's X-Rays on Hand Injury Negative; Mets 1B Will 'Probably' Have MRI

AP Photo/John Bazemore

As it turns out, Wednesday was not just a scheduled day off for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Manager Luis Rojas told reporters that Alonso was not available for the 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves because of "a little bit of soreness in his left hand." While X-rays were negative, Rojas said the slugger is "probably heading" toward an MRI.

New York certainly could have used him in the one-run loss.

Alonso is slashing .236/.336/.433 with six home runs and 19 RBI and isn't far removed from his rookie campaign when he launched 53 home runs to go with 120 RBI in 2019. He also finished the shortened 2020 season with 16 long balls in 57 games and is an anchor for the Mets' lineup.

Frankly, the National League East team can ill-afford another injury.

Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar, Michael Conforto, Jose Martinez and Albert Almora Jr. are all among the players who are on the injured list for the Mets.

It is a credit to the team's depth that it is still in first place in the division at 20-17, although Alonso would be a significant loss.

Dominic Smith played first base Wednesday and would likely continue to fill that role if Alonso is sidelined.