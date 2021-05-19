Mets' Marcus Stroman Says Everyone in MLB Is 'In Awe' of Shohei Ohtani's Talent

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman did his best to sum up how special Shohei Ohtani is on the baseball diamond.

Stroman tweeted that Ohtani is a "mythical legend" who everyone in Major League Baseball "is in awe of."

Ohtani is off to an MVP-caliber start this season for the Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese sensation leads MLB with 14 homers and 98 total bases and leads the American League with a .632 slugging percentage.

On the mound, Ohtani has a 2.10 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. He threw a 101 mph fastball and hit a 450-foot homer in the same inning April 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

With the Angels having lost Mike Trout for possibly two months because of a strained calf, Ohtani is going to be the centerpiece of their lineup in addition to their ace.

Ohtani's rare talent makes him one of the few people capable of handling the burden of filling in for Trout as the best player on the team—and perhaps the best player in baseball.