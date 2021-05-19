X

    Mets' Marcus Stroman Says Everyone in MLB Is 'In Awe' of Shohei Ohtani's Talent

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman did his best to sum up how special Shohei Ohtani is on the baseball diamond.

    Stroman tweeted that Ohtani is a "mythical legend" who everyone in Major League Baseball "is in awe of."

    Ohtani is off to an MVP-caliber start this season for the Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese sensation leads MLB with 14 homers and 98 total bases and leads the American League with a .632 slugging percentage.

    On the mound, Ohtani has a 2.10 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. He threw a 101 mph fastball and hit a 450-foot homer in the same inning April 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

    With the Angels having lost Mike Trout for possibly two months because of a strained calf, Ohtani is going to be the centerpiece of their lineup in addition to their ace.

    Ohtani's rare talent makes him one of the few people capable of handling the burden of filling in for Trout as the best player on the team—and perhaps the best player in baseball.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      The Latest Mike Trout Bummer Could Produce His Longest Absence

      The Latest Mike Trout Bummer Could Produce His Longest Absence
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      The Latest Mike Trout Bummer Could Produce His Longest Absence

      Jay Jaffe
      via FanGraphs Baseball

      Ohtani inspiring awe across sports landscape

      Ohtani inspiring awe across sports landscape
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Ohtani inspiring awe across sports landscape

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      La Russa Calls Out Lance Lynn

      CWS manager after SP said MLB's unwritten rules are going away: 'Lance has a locker. I have an office...I don't agree'

      La Russa Calls Out Lance Lynn
      MLB logo
      MLB

      La Russa Calls Out Lance Lynn

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Angels Farm System: Week Two Recap

      Angels Farm System: Week Two Recap
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels Farm System: Week Two Recap

      Jay Sheehy
      via Last Word On Baseball