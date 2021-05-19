White Sox's Tony La Russa Stands by Yermin Mercedes Criticism: 'Respect the Game'

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa continues to insist that Yermin Mercedes was in the wrong for swinging at a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning of Monday's 16-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

"Do you think you need more [runs] to win, you keep pushing," La Russa told reporters on Wednesday. "If you think you have enough, respect the game and opposition. Sportsmanship.''

La Russa called the discussion around Mercedes' homer "much ado about a little bit." He added that he's not aware of any potential blowback from his own players:

The Twins had conceded the game at that point, using position player Willians Astudillo as their pitcher for the ninth inning to conserve the rest of their pitching staff.

La Russa told reporters prior to Tuesday's game that Mercedes "made a mistake" and "there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family."

Despite La Russa's position, the rookie explained he's not going to change the way he plays.

"I’m going to play like that," Mercedes told reporters. "I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I change it, everything’s going to change."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Minnesota reliever Tyler Duffey responded in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game by throwing a pitch behind Mercedes. Duffey was immediately ejected by the home-plate umpire.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson responded to an Instagram post from NBC Sports Chicago about the situation.

"The game wasn’t over! Keep doing you big daddy," Anderson wrote Tuesday.

Mercedes has been one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic native spent one year playing in an independent league and nine years in the minors before getting called up to the big leagues for one pinch-hit appearance last August.

The White Sox included Mercedes on their 26-man roster out of spring training. The designated hitter leads MLB with a .368 batting average, ranks sixth with a .417 on-base percentage and tied for 15th with a .571 slugging percentage.