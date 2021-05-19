X

    Fire, Explosion at Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell's House Being Investigated by Police

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

    Police in Scotland are investigated a fire and explosion at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, according to ESPN.

    A spokesperson from the club said Lawwell and his family "are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events."

    "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," she said.

    Authorities received a report of a car that had allegedly been firebombed outside of Lawwell's property, per the Guardian's Libby Brooks. The fire spread to surrounding vehicles and his home.

    No injuries were reported.

    Celtic announced in January that Lawwell would retire at the end of the season after 17 years in the role.

    His departure comes at the end of a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. 

    The Bhoys failed to advance past the second qualifying round in the UEFA Champions League and then finished bottom of their group in the Europa League. City rivals Rangers also snapped their nine-year run as Scottish Premiership champions. Steven Gerrard's side finished 25 points clear of Celtic atop the table. 

