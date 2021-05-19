Tony La Russa: 'I Don't Have a Problem' with Twins Throwing Behind Yermin Mercedes

David Berding/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he doesn't have an issue with Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey throwing a pitch low and away behind rookie superstar Yermin Mercedes on Tuesday.

"I wasn't that suspicious," La Russa told reporters in regards to whether he believed the pitch was thrown intentionally. "I'm suspicious when someone throws at someone's head. I didn't have a problem with how the Twins handled that."

Duffey was ejected for the pitch, which came one day after Mercedes swung on a 3-0 count and hit a home run off Twins utility player Willians Astudillo in the top of the ninth inning of Chicago's 16-4 win the night before.

Mercedes crushed that Astudillo offering to deep center field:

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't appear to take too kindly to Mercedes' swing when speaking with reporters the next day:

But neither did La Russa, who went all-in on defending the unwritten rules of baseball over Mercedes.

No incidents happened during Mercedes' first three at-bats Tuesday before Duffey sent this pitch flying past the rookie:

Duffey and Baldelli were both tossed.

La Russa didn't seem to believe that Duffey threw behind Mercedes on purpose, but White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn came to the rookie's defense.

So did shortstop Tim Anderson:

The same went for ex-White Sox skipper Ozzie Guillen, who now works for NBC Sports Chicago as an analyst:

For his part, Mercedes doesn't subscribe to the unwritten rules, saying this before Tuesday's game:

Chicago led 4-0 Tuesday but allowed five runs thanks in part to Miguel Sano's three homers and lost 5-4. The 25-16 White Sox still own the American League's best record.