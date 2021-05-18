Mets Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Acquired from Cubs in Exchange for Cash

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets have reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported the Cubs will receive cash in return.

Maybin has spent 14 seasons in the majors but was playing for the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa this year. In 10 games, the 34-year-old had a .103 batting average with one home run and one stolen base.

The veteran hit .247 with a .307 on-base percentage in 2020 while splitting time with the Cubs and Detroit Tigers. He was a valuable part of the New York Yankees in 2019 when he finished with a .285 average, .858 OPS, 11 home runs and nine stolen bases while playing all three outfield spots.

The Mets will hope for a return to that level of production and likely look for him to add to his 186 career stolen bases.

Of course, New York was desperate for an outfielder after dealing with significant injuries.

Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. are all on the injured list. Opening Day starters Jeff McNeil (second base) and J.D. Davis (third) have played in the outfield in past seasons but are also on the IL.

The Mets' lineup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday featured two outfielders—Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee—with just one major league game on their resumes.

Maybin will add much-needed experience until the unit returns to full strength.