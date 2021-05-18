Kofi Kingston Pins Bobby Lashley After Drew McIntyre Distraction on WWE Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Kofi Kingston beat Bobby Lashley in the main event of Raw on Monday night.

Kingston had some help from Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre over the course of the match.

McIntyre's involvement proved pivotal, as he took MVP's cane and delivered a big blow to Lashley. That allowed Kingston to roll up the WWE champion for the victory.

It's doubtful this is the start of any long-term storyline between Lashley and Kingston. Kingston wrestled Randy Orton earlier in the night, and The New Day appears to be engaged in a feud with R-K-Bro.

Instead, McIntyre remains zeroed in on regaining the WWE title after coming up short Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. Hell in a Cell on June 20 would be a great show to bring their rivalry to an end.

The All Mighty tried to distance himself from McIntyre on Raw, announcing an open challenge to anybody on the roster aside from his two WrestleMania Backlash challengers.

The Scottish Warrior found a different way to draw Lashley's ire, and he clearly isn't ready to step aside just yet for anybody else to get a crack at the gold.