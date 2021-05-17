Dodgers' Albert Pujols Denies Telling Angels He Wanted to Be Everyday Player

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he clarified something about his previous stop.

Pujols denied that he ever told the Los Angeles Angels he wanted to play every day even at 41 years old, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

That stands in contrast to May 6 comments from Angels president John Carpino in which he said Pujols made it clear he wanted to play first base every day, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

