Jericho Blasts WWE for Zombies; Flair on Daniel Bryan's Future; Hell in a Cell Rumors

Jericho Makes Zombie Wisecrack at WWE

Sunday night's lumberjack match between The Miz and Damien Priest was...well, it was something. In a cross-promotional event with The Army of the Dead, zombies surrounded the ring rather than WWE superstars.

As one would expect, the result was polarizing. Some thought it was fun and campy, others an embarrassment to the wrestling business.

Chris Jericho? Well, he seemed to be in the latter camp—albeit with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.

This, of course, is an allusion to the alleged quote from a WWE official who felt AEW's Blood and Guts event "set the business back 30 years."

Jericho has tended to be candid in his thoughts on WWE programming, both good and bad, since leaving the company. If we're going to play a "who's right" battle here, Blood and Guts was basically just the WarGames event WWE puts on every year, plus some actual color.

WWE's zombies match had...literal zombies for cross-promotion for a Netflix movie. Score this one for Jericho.

Ric Flair Doesn't See Daniel Bryan Leaving WWE

Daniel Bryan may be a free agent, but it doesn't appear anyone thinks he's actually heading anywhere. From Vince McMahon to AEW talent to Ric Flair, it appears the overwhelming sentiment is Bryan will re-sign with WWE.

Flair spoke to Conrad Thompson and revealed he thinks family obligations will keep Bryan in WWE.

"I would have a very difficult time believing he would leave the WWE," Flair said. "If he does, I'd be very surprised. That whole family and everybody is tied to the WWE. I was under the impression he wanted to go home and spend more time with the kids. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. Whatever he does, I wish him the best."

Bryan has been open about wanting a less grueling schedule with his next wrestling contract, whether it be in WWE or elsewhere.

Like Flair said, though, it's overwhelmingly likely he winds up staying in WWE because the company can provide him with the best salary and potentially the strongest work environment. He's collecting checks not only from WWE but also the Total Bellas reality show, which is produced by WWE.

Being written off television would give Bryan a well-deserved break while also providing him the freedom of deciding when he wants to return.

Hell in the Cell for June a Last-Minute Change

WWE surprised fans during Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view by announcing Hell in the Cell would be the next event. Most expected the company to follow its traditional calendar, with Money in the Bank coming directly after Backlash.

PW Insider reported WWE made the decision within the last week to schedule Hell in the Cell for June.

The most logical conclusion here is that WWE wants to have Money in the Bank take place in July in front of fans. While that has not been announced, MITB is a fan-favorite pay-per-view, whereas Hell in the Cell can largely be held without fans.

WWE seems to be in a bit of a holding pattern regarding roster shakeups and big moves until they can get some fan reaction, so a slight calendar adjustment makes some sense.