Liverpool's Alisson Dedicates Winning Goal to Late Father: 'I'm Too Emotional'

Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was emotional after his dramatic game-winning goal against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The player's father died in February at the age of 57 years old after drowning in a dam.

"I’m too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father," Alisson said after Sunday's match (h/t Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard). "I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side."

Alisson provided one of the biggest moments of the Premier League season with a 95th-minute header to secure a win over West Brom:

The club earned a corner kick deep into extra time, allowing the goalkeeper to come up for one final chance at a goal. He came through with the winner on the pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, becoming the first goalie to score in Liverpool history.

"I can’t be more happy than I am now," Alisson said.

While the dramatic finish would be memorable in any match, the stakes were even higher with Liverpool fighting for a top-four finish and qualification for next year's Champions League.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Reds entered the day four points behind Chelsea for fourth place in the table, meaning a loss or tie would have been devastating for the team's chances of advancing. The win, however, puts them just one point behind Chelsea and and three behind third-place Leicester City with two matches remaining.

With Chelsea and Leicester City set to face each other Tuesday, Liverpool has the opportunity to climb the standings with two more victories.

In the meantime, Alisson's goal was enough to keep hope alive and create a moment he will never forget.