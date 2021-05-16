X

    Yankees Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19; NYY Have 9 People Diagnosed with Virus

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 16, 2021
    The New York Yankees' COVID-19 outbreak is growing. 

    Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles that a member of the team's support staff tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now nine cases of the virus within the Yankees' travel party, according to ESPN

    "We're just doing the best we can with it," Boone said.

    The team said Thursday that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus even though he is fully vaccinated and had the virus previously. A number of other staff members have tested positive, including pitching coach Matt Blake, first base coach Reggie Willits, third base coach Phil Nevin and five others, per ESPN. 

    The latest individual to test positive is quarantining in Baltimore, where a second staff member is sidelined amid contact tracing. The others remain in Tampa, where the team played Tuesday through Thursday before departing for Baltimore.

    Another staff member will travel with the team to Texas, where the team begins a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday. 

