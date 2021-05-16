Yankees Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19; NYY Have 9 People Diagnosed with Virus

Yankees Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19; NYY Have 9 People Diagnosed with VirusMay 16, 2021
The New York Yankees' COVID-19 outbreak is growing.
Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles that a member of the team's support staff tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now nine cases of the virus within the Yankees' travel party, according to ESPN.
"We're just doing the best we can with it," Boone said.
The team said Thursday that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus even though he is fully vaccinated and had the virus previously. A number of other staff members have tested positive, including pitching coach Matt Blake, first base coach Reggie Willits, third base coach Phil Nevin and five others, per ESPN.
Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch
#Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that he believes this is proof that the vaccines work, since seven of their eight positive COVID-19 cases have not presented symptoms. <br><br>The vaccines do not prevent COVID from entering the body, but it can dull the effects if it does. pic.twitter.com/Cv8MTzC8Dt
The latest individual to test positive is quarantining in Baltimore, where a second staff member is sidelined amid contact tracing. The others remain in Tampa, where the team played Tuesday through Thursday before departing for Baltimore.
Another staff member will travel with the team to Texas, where the team begins a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday.
