Dodgers Trade for Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo After Signing Albert Pujols to Contract

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Albert Pujols wasn't the only player the Los Angeles Dodgers signed on Saturday.

The defending World Series champions also picked up Yoshi Tsutsugo, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Dodgers traded for the 29-year-old, sending cash considerations or a player to be named later to Tampa Bay and moving Edwin Rios to the 60-day injured list with a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Rays, who signed Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019, will handle most of the $7 million that is on the books for the infielder/outfielder this season, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Tsutsugo is hitting .167 through 26 games this season with 27 strikeouts and five RBI.

The Dodgers reportedly signed Pujols for the rest of the season after the veteran was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.