Yankees News: Aaron Hicks Placed on IL After Suffering Wrist Injury

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will be placed on the injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that a wrist injury will force Hicks to go on the 10-day IL.

Hicks could undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.

Boone told reporters Friday that Hicks will be taking anti-inflammatory medication in an attempt to avoid surgery that would end his season:

"He started some medicine, and we'll see how he responds in the next couple of days. Sometimes that works and kind of declares itself at that point. Surgery could be on the table at some point, as well. But we won't know that for a couple of days."

Hicks last played Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 0-for-2 in the Yankees' 1-0 loss.

This season has been a struggle for Hicks. The 31-year-old is hitting .194/.294/.333 with four homers and 14 RBI in 108 at-bats through 32 games.

Brett Gardner will continue to handle things in center field for the time being. The Yankees also have Tyler Wade on the bench capable of playing the position.