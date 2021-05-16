X

    Yankees News: Aaron Hicks Placed on IL After Suffering Wrist Injury

    Adam WellsMay 16, 2021
    Alerted 23m ago in the B/R App

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will be placed on the injured list.

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that a wrist injury will force Hicks to go on the 10-day IL.

    Hicks could undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.

    Boone told reporters Friday that Hicks will be taking anti-inflammatory medication in an attempt to avoid surgery that would end his season:

    "He started some medicine, and we'll see how he responds in the next couple of days. Sometimes that works and kind of declares itself at that point. Surgery could be on the table at some point, as well. But we won't know that for a couple of days."

    Hicks last played Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 0-for-2 in the Yankees' 1-0 loss.

    This season has been a struggle for Hicks. The 31-year-old is hitting .194/.294/.333 with four homers and 14 RBI in 108 at-bats through 32 games.

    Brett Gardner will continue to handle things in center field for the time being. The Yankees also have Tyler Wade on the bench capable of playing the position.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Judge’s 11th Home Run Fuels Easy Win

      Judge’s 11th Home Run Fuels Easy Win
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Judge’s 11th Home Run Fuels Easy Win

      Peter Brody
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Bryce Harper Is Day-to-Day

      Phillies OF ruled day-to-day after exiting in the fourth inning with shoulder soreness

      Bryce Harper Is Day-to-Day
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bryce Harper Is Day-to-Day

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers' Updated Lineup After Reported Pujols Contract

      Dodgers' Updated Lineup After Reported Pujols Contract
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers' Updated Lineup After Reported Pujols Contract

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Orioles Saturday Night Lineup vs. Yankees

      Orioles Saturday Night Lineup vs. Yankees
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Orioles Saturday Night Lineup vs. Yankees

      North Jersey Media Group
      via North Jersey Media Group