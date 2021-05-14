Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion He Rented to Tom Brady for Around $22.5 Million

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has sold his massive Tampa mansion for a record sum.

According to TMZ Sports, Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, sold the 22,000-square-foot home for $22.5 million after initially listing it for $29 million in September. Real estate company Smith & Associates added that the $22.5 million purchase price is the highest ever for a home in Tampa.

Jeter rented the home to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, after Brady left the New England Patriots to sign with the Bucs last year.

It is not publicly known who purchased Jeter's home, but it isn't Brady and Bundchen, as they are having a home built in Miami.

Jeter, who now lives in Miami, originally purchased the Tampa home in 2005.

Per TMZ Sports, some of the mansion's main features include eight bathrooms, eight half-baths and seven bedrooms, as well as an 80-foot pool, a gym, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a private dock.

The 46-year-old Jeter is one of the greatest players in MLB history, as he was a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP during his 20-year career with the Yankees from 1995-2014.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mr. November finished his career with a .310 batting average, 3,465 hits, 1,923 runs scored, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI and 358 stolen bases. He was also a near-unanimous inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Per Spotrac, Jeter earned over $266 million in salary during his MLB career.