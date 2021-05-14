X

    Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion He Rented to Tom Brady for Around $22.5 Million

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has sold his massive Tampa mansion for a record sum.

    According to TMZ Sports, Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, sold the 22,000-square-foot home for $22.5 million after initially listing it for $29 million in September. Real estate company Smith & Associates added that the $22.5 million purchase price is the highest ever for a home in Tampa.

    Jeter rented the home to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, after Brady left the New England Patriots to sign with the Bucs last year.

    It is not publicly known who purchased Jeter's home, but it isn't Brady and Bundchen, as they are having a home built in Miami.

    Jeter, who now lives in Miami, originally purchased the Tampa home in 2005.

    Per TMZ Sports, some of the mansion's main features include eight bathrooms, eight half-baths and seven bedrooms, as well as an 80-foot pool, a gym, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a private dock.

    The 46-year-old Jeter is one of the greatest players in MLB history, as he was a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP during his 20-year career with the Yankees from 1995-2014.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mr. November finished his career with a .310 batting average, 3,465 hits, 1,923 runs scored, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI and 358 stolen bases. He was also a near-unanimous inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

    Per Spotrac, Jeter earned over $266 million in salary during his MLB career.

    Related

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist

      Surgery is possible for Yankees OF, but he will not be going on IL for now

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      All the times Richard Bleier almost issued a walk

      All the times Richard Bleier almost issued a walk
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      All the times Richard Bleier almost issued a walk

      Fish Stripes
      via Fish Stripes

      Miami Marlins: Ross Detwiler continuing career resurgence in Miami

      Miami Marlins: Ross Detwiler continuing career resurgence in Miami
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Miami Marlins: Ross Detwiler continuing career resurgence in Miami

      Marlin Maniac
      via Marlin Maniac

      Jose Abreu Exits with Apparent Injury After Collision with Hunter Dozier

      Jose Abreu Exits with Apparent Injury After Collision with Hunter Dozier
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jose Abreu Exits with Apparent Injury After Collision with Hunter Dozier

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report