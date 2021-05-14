Yankees Rumors: Aaron Hicks May Need Wrist Surgery After Torn Tendon Injury Diagnosis

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that may require surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone relayed the news to reporters before his team's road game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Per Boone (h/t Lindsey Adler of The Athletic), Hicks has begun a "medication regimen" and may be able to play through it this weekend. However, an injured list trip or surgery are also possible.

The 31-year-old Hicks has hit .194 (.627 OPS) with four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs this year. He last played Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays and went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly.

As Sweeny Murti of WFAN Sports Radio noted, ex-Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira suffered the same injury in 2013 and missed nearly all of the season:

Without Hicks, the Yankees figure to go to a lineup featuring Clint Frazier in left field, Brett Gardner in center and Aaron Judge in right.

Boone has chosen that combination in three of the team's last five games with Hicks sitting each time. He'll roll with that again for the Yankees' series opener against Baltimore.

Hicks has been a member of the Yankees since November 2015, when the Bronx Bombers acquired him for catcher John Ryan Murphy in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. His best season occurred in 2018, when he had 27 home runs, 79 RBI and a .833 OPS.

Injuries have forced Hicks off the field on numerous occasions. Of note, he suffered an elbow injury in 2019 and had Tommy John surgery. A pair of oblique injuries led to injured list stints in 2017. He played 100 games just twice in his first eight seasons, though he played 54 of 60 games last season.

Hicks can be an asset at the plate and in the field. The wrist injury may mean extended time off the diamond, but if there's any silver lining, the regular season is far from over, as the Yankees have 125 games left.

That could give Hicks enough time to rehab and get ready for the playoffs if he's forced off the field.