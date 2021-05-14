X

    Albert Pujols Rumors: 3-4 Teams Interested in Veteran After Angels Release

    Adam WellsMay 14, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    If Albert Pujols wants to continue his playing career, there are reportedly multiple teams interested in signing the 10-time All-Star.

    Per Robert Murray of FanSided, three to four clubs are in the mix for Pujols after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels last week.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

