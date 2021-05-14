AEW Rumors on Chris Jericho Injury, Andrade Contract; Batista Calls Out WWE for Asuka

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

Jericho Reportedly Dealing with Elbow Injury

Chris Jericho appeared on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite with a wrap and brace on his elbow, and it is reportedly because he suffered a legitimate injury.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Jericho suffered the injury when falling off the top of the cage following the Blood and Guts match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle last week.

While Alvarez was unable to confirm, he added that Jericho may have fractured his elbow.

Jericho's fall was divisive among wrestling fans on social media, as some felt it was a great spot, while others expressed their belief that poor camerawork prevented it from looking as brutal as it should have.

Regardless of the fact that Jericho had his fall broken by padding and cardboard, it was a long drop, and Jericho apparently paid the price for it.

It was widely expected that the 50-year-old veteran would be kept off television for a while to sell the spot, but he was back on Dynamite this week, as The Inner Circle interrupted The Pinnacle's celebration by dousing them with champagne.

Also, a challenge for a Stadium Stampede match was laid down for Double or Nothing with the stipulation that The Inner Circle must disband if they lose.

That suggests Jericho is going to work through the elbow injury, but since Stadium Stampede is a cinematic match, AEW should be able to find some ways to protect him.

AEW Reportedly in Contract Talks with Andrade

Following his release from WWE in March, Andrade is reportedly in contract talks with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), AEW and Andrade have been negotiating, but he is "not sure where they stand."

Andrade was granted his release from WWE two months ago after having been absent from television for five months. The former NXT and United States champion's last match was a loss to Angel Garza on Raw in October.

That match marked the dissolution of his stable with Garza and Zelina Vega, and it seemed as though WWE had no plans for him thereafter, which prompted the 31-year-old veteran to request his release.

Since getting released, Andrade has not had a match, but he did appear on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Rey de Reyes show on May 2. Appearing on the big screen, Andrade challenged Kenny Omega to a match for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX.

Omega is also the AEW World champion, meaning a match between him and Andrade in AAA could be the precursor for a rivalry in AEW as well should Andrade sign with the company.

AEW has not hesitated to sign released former WWE Superstars in recent years, including new AEW TNT champion Miro, former AEW World Tag Team champions FTR and the late Brodie Lee.

Given his in-ring talent and international appeal, Andrade would be a shrewd signing for AEW if they can come to terms.

Batista Criticizes WWE's Booking of Asuka

WWE legend Batista took issue with the fact that Asuka lost clean to Raw Women's champion Rhea Ripley on Raw this week.

According to Middleton, Batista commented on a video of the Ripley vs. Asuka match posted to WWE's Instagram account with the following: "Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! [rolling eyes emoji] WTF?"

Batista has long made it known that he is a big fan of The Empress of Tomorrow. In response to a video of Asuka celebrating after being handed the Raw Women's Championship by Becky Lynch last year, The Animal tweeted, "Asuka is my f--king hero!"

Prior to dropping the Raw Women's title to Ripley at WrestleMania 37, Asuka held the championship 309 of the previous 335 days. The only interruption was a 26-day reign by Sasha Banks.

The biggest issue, however, is that Asuka was rarely given quality storylines or opponents during that time aside from her feud with Banks and Bayley.

Now, the writing seems to be on the wall with regard to Asuka getting shuffled out of the title scene. She is set to face Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and if she doesn't win, she may be in line to tumble down the card.

Asuka has accomplished a ton in her six years with WWE, including being a Grand Slam champion, but it is fair to say her usage has been lacking in terms of quality lately.

