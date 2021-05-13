X

    MLBPA Reportedly Files Grievance Against MLB for $500 Million in Damages

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2021

    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Major League Baseball Players Association has reportedly filed a grievance against MLB stemming from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. 

    Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the MLBPA is seeking an estimated $500 million in damages from the league for not acting "in good faith last year to play as many games as possible" when the two sides were negotiating a deal. 

    Sherman noted that MLB has filed a counter-grievance against the union.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

