X

    Report: Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson Expected to Play for USA in Olympic Qualifiers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Jim Mone

    Free-agent MLB pitchers Homer Bailey and Edwin Jackson are reportedly "expected to play" for the United States in the Olympic qualifying games, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

    The United States is set to face Nicaragua on May 31, the Dominican Republic on June 1 and Puerto Rico on June 2 in Group A play.

    Group B is comprised of Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela.

    The top two teams from each group will advance to a super round, with the winner of that round qualifying for the Olympic tournament alongside Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea.

    The second- and third-place teams from the super round will play in a final qualifying round with Australia, China, Netherlands and Taiwan.

    As for the Olympic roster itself, only players who aren't on an MLB team's 26-man roster or injured list will be eligible.

    Bailey, 35, last pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2020, going 1-0 in two starts with a 3.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and seven strikeouts in eight innings. That followed a tough stretch between the 2015 and 2019 seasons that saw Bailey's ERA finish above the 6.00 mark in three seasons and never settle lower than the 4.57 mark he posted in 2019.

    Jackson, 37, was an All-Star in 2009. He last pitched in 2019 for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers, going 3-10 between the two teams with a 9.58 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 67.2 innings (13 starts, 18 total appearances).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Baseball is back on the Olympic docket for the first time since 2008, when South Korea took home the gold medal. The United States won gold in 2000.

    Related

      Miguel Cabrera Passes Omar Vizquel for Most Hits by Venezuelan-Born Player

      Miguel Cabrera Passes Omar Vizquel for Most Hits by Venezuelan-Born Player
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Miguel Cabrera Passes Omar Vizquel for Most Hits by Venezuelan-Born Player

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Boone: Seven Yankees Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

      Boone: Seven Yankees Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Boone: Seven Yankees Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mariners Calling Up Logan Gilbert

      Seattle will call up top pitching prospect to likely start Thursday vs. Cleveland

      Report: Mariners Calling Up Logan Gilbert
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mariners Calling Up Logan Gilbert

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's 2021 MLB Mock Draft 1.0 📝

      Welcome to our first mock of the season! Our staff predicted every first-round pick ➡️

      B/R's 2021 MLB Mock Draft 1.0 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      B/R's 2021 MLB Mock Draft 1.0 📝

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report