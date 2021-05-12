Trea Turner Reacts to Kevin Durant Replacing Him With Shohei Ohtani in MLB The Show

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has been one of the best in the majors at his position the past few years, but it seems he is no longer good enough for Kevin Durant's team on MLB The Show.

The Brooklyn Nets star said on Twitter he might be replacing Turner on his virtual team with Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani:

Turner reacted to the news Wednesday:

It's difficult for any athlete to lose support, especially from a well-known fan of his team. Durant is from the Washington D.C. area and has a Nationals tattoo.

The good news is Turner is likely on plenty more rosters in the video game thanks to his all-around ability.

The 27-year-old currently has a .323 batting average with eight home runs and a league-leading seven stolen bases in 31 games this season. He finished seventh in voting for the NL MVP award in 2020.