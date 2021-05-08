Nationals' Max Scherzer Dazzles with 14-Strikeout Performance vs. Yankees

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the midst of a rough start to the 2021 season for the Washington Nationals, Max Scherzer is doing his best to keep the team going strong.

The three-time Cy Young winner set a Yankee Stadium record for an opposing pitcher with 14 strike outs over 7.1 innings in Saturday's 4-3 loss against the New York Yankees.

The only run Scherzer gave up was on a solo homer to Kyle Higashioka in the bottom of the third.

New York's only other hit against Scherzer was DJ LeMahieu's single two batters after Higashioka's home run.

Unfortunately for Scherzer, he wound up getting a no-decision. The Yankees tied the score at two in the bottom of the ninth on Gleyber Torres' RBI single off Washington closer Brad Hand.

After the two teams traded runs in the 10th inning, Torres walked it off for the Yankees with a base hit off Tanner Rainey that allowed LeMahieu to score.

Scherzer's 14 strikeouts were his most in a game since June 30, 2019, when he also punched out 14 against the Detroit Tigers.

Saturday's brilliant outing brought Scherzer's season totals to a 2.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.

The Nationals are off to a 13-16 start in 2021. The good news for them is no one else in the National League East has taken off, so they only have one more loss than the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (18-15).

If Scherzer can continue to pitch at a high level and the lineup around Trea Turner and Juan Soto heat up, Washington should have no problems competing for a playoff spot in the NL.