Neymar, Paris St-Germain Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Through 2025

Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced Saturday that superstar forward Neymar has agreed to a contract extension through 2025.

Neymar, whose previous contract was set to expire in June 2022, joined the club in a world-record $270 million deal in 2017.

From almost the first summer following his move to the French capital, speculation has linked Neymar with a return to Barcelona, for whom he played from 2013 through 2017. AS reported Sunday that Barca had "reached out" to PSG to check out the Brazil international's availability.

Those rumors should now fade away as the phenom-turned-battle-tested veteran has committed his future to the French champions.

It's been an injury-plagued campaign for the 29-year-old. He missed a month with an ankle sprain and five weeks with an adductor injury, limiting him to 27 appearances across all competitions.

Neymar has been productive at the Parc des Princes when healthy. He's recorded seven goals and four assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances along with six goals and two assists in nine Champions League matches this term.

He released a statement about his decision to re-sign with PSG:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain. I'm very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here."

Club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added:

"The core of our ambitious project to grow PSG is the heart, talent and dedication of our players. I am proud that Neymar Jr. has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the PSG family through to 2025, and will continue to delight fans. We are very happy to see him continue as part of our project and to be alongside us for many years to come."

Although it's a key signing for the future of the club, Paris Saint-Germain still has some work to do this season.

The Parisians are four points behind Lille in the race for the Ligue 1 title. They have a game in hand, which could reduce the gap to one point, but they have just three league fixtures left.

PSG are in action Sunday when they travel to Roazhon Park to face off with Rennes.