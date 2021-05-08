Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Passes Babe Ruth for 45th on MLB's All-Time Hit List

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reached another historic milestone Friday as his Hall of Fame career barrels towards 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

With two singles through four innings against the Minnesota Twins, the 38-year-old surpassed Babe Ruth's 2,874 hits for 45th all-time in MLB history. Cabrera is now three hits behind Mel Ott for 44th place.

The first baseman and designated hitter has the second-most hits of any active player behind only Albert Pujols (3,253 hits).

Cabrera's hit flew off the bat with a 101.5 mph exit velocity and struck the wall in right field, barely missing a home run by a few inches. The second hit was struck even harder, coming off the bat at 105.6 mph and spraying straight back up the middle for another base hit.

Cabrera has eight hits in 63 plate appearances to begin the year and remains 126 away from becoming the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the 3,000 mark. He needs just 11 more home runs to reach 500 and would become seventh player ever to accomplish both feats in their career.

After an injury-riddled few years, Cabrera believes he can get there in 2021.

"I hope I can get to 500, 3,000 this year," Cabrera told reporters before the season. "It's one of my goals this year. Mentally, I feel good. I feel mentally strong. I'm trying to go day by day and trying to play hard.''

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he does, he'll join the likes of Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro and Eddie Murray.