Vince McMahon TV Show; Heyman on Lesnar vs. Reigns; Mickie James Talks WWE Trash Bags

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon TV Project in the Works

Filmmakers Studio has sent out a casting call for a new television show focused on longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, the working title of the project is No Chance: The Vince McMahon Story and The Rise of the New Wrestling World Order, and it will be directed by Joseph Krueger.

The casting call is asking only for interested parties to audition as host of the show. Other details regarding the show and its format are sparse.

As part of the casting call, Filmmakers Studio wrote, "This isn't a movie but a review retrospective that will dig deep in learning not only about Vince McMahon's adversaries but how he outsmarted them all in associating USA Pro Wrestling with the World Wrestling Federation."

Based on the wording, the project may be a documentary or documentary series focused on McMahon purchasing WWE from his father in 1982 and bringing it from a northeastern regional promotion to a national and international power in sports entertainment.

In doing so, McMahon essentially destroyed the territory system that had been commonplace in American wrestling for decades.

Based on the casting call, it stands to reason that the show may feature interviews with those related to the promotions that went out of business during the rise of McMahon and WWE, such as AWA, Mid-Atlantic and World Class Championship Wrestling, among others.

The project does not appear to be formally attached to WWE, meaning the possibility exists for a more thorough and complete story to be told.

Heyman Says Lesnar Doesn't Want to Face Reigns

Paul Heyman addressed Brock Lesnar's WWE status during an interview with DAZN on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of his former client returning to face his current client, Universal champion Roman Reigns, Heyman responded:

"If Brock Lesnar were to return, if is a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. How you can be cognizant of the fact that Brock Lesnar does not want to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, or at least not yet, is because he hasn't done it. Because if Brock Lesnar wanted to [do] it, it would have happened already. And it hasn't happened already because he doesn't want to."

Heyman has been in Lesnar's corner for the vast majority of Brock's WWE career, but since Lesnar's contract expired after WrestleMania 36 last year, Heyman has been attached to a different star.

In August, it was revealed that Heyman was the new special counsel to Reigns, who turned heel for the first time since his initial WWE debut as part of The Shield.

The package of Reigns, Heyman and Jey Uso has been a highly successful one, as Reigns is in the midst of the best, most dominant and most entertaining run of his career.

Given Heyman's deep, long-term connection with Lesnar, it has been assumed by fans that Lesnar will may eventually return to WWE and work with Heyman again.

The possibilities are intriguing as Lesnar could either work side by side with Reigns and Heyman or perhaps be on Raw with Heyman in his corner, while Heyman simultaneously manages Reigns on Raw. The other option would be for Lesnar to oppose Reigns and Heyman.

Lesnar and Reigns have faced each other at WrestleMania twice before, but a feud between them this time around would be different since Reigns is now a heel.

Heyman suggests that Lesnar isn't interested in facing Reigns right now, but if that changes in the future, one would think that WWE would jump at the opportunity to make it happen.

Mickie James Talks WWE Sending Belongings in Trash Bag

Mickie James once again spoke about WWE sending her back her belongings in a trash bag during an interview on Oral Sessions with Rene Paquette this week:

James went viral a couple weeks ago when she posted a photo of the trash bag WWE used to return her items after the company released her from her contract:

James further explained her thoughts on Oral Sessions, saying: "I don't even feel it was something malicious or anything like that. It's just like, kind of thoughtless and tone deaf, that's all."

After James tweeted the photo of the trash bag, both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted apologies and noted that the person responsible had been fired:

WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri later reported that longtime WWE senior director of talent relations Mark Carrano was fired over the incident.

Many former WWE women's Superstars and employees have subsequently said they were sent their belongings in trash bags after leaving the company as well, including Paquette, who was an interviewer and announcer under the name Renee Young.

James seems ready to move on from the situation, and she could have a lot of exciting things ahead of her now that she is able to explore the other options available to her.

The 41-year-old veteran had largely been phased out of a wrestling role in WWE, but with companies such as AEW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and NWA scooping up talent, there is a good chance she will be able to continue her in-ring career in the near future.

