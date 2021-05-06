    RB Seth McGowan, WR Trejan Bridges Off Oklahoma FB Team After Alleged Armed Robbery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2021

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Running back Seth McGowan and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been kicked off the Oklahoma Sooners football team amidst amidst an ongoing robbery investigation, though neither man has been charged to date.

    "They're not members of our program anymore," head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters on Thursday.

    Bridges, McGowan and another man were accused of robbing a man of marijuana, per Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman. The victim said he was beaten up by the three men and that Bridges held him up at gunpoint and threatened to kill him, and that the robbery took place after he refused to sell marijuana to McGowan.

    "As the suspects were leaving Bridges told the victim that he would come back and kill him if he got up before ten minutes passed," the police report stated. "When patrol arrived on scene they observed a living room in disorder and the victim was bleeding from the top of his head."

    When police searched Bridges' apartment they allegedly found a .45-caliber Glock handgun and "a bag of green substance appearing to be marijuana," per that report.

    Both Bridges and McGowan have denied any involvement in the alleged robbery. 

    Bridges, 20, has caught nine passes for 101 yards and two scores in his two seasons in Norman. McGowan, 19, made an impact during his freshman season last year, rushing for 370 yards and three scores in seven games. 

    Both players were suspended from the team in April, and The Athletic's Jason Kersey reported on April 29 that McGowan had entered the transfer portal.

