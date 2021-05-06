Jimbo Fisher Jokes About Nick Saban, Alabama: Texas A&M's 'Going to Beat His Ass'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The only thing that kept Texas A&M out of the College Football Playoff last season was a blowout loss to Alabama, and it is clear, even in jest, that head coach Jimbo Fisher knows the Aggies will have to get past the Crimson Tide to accomplish their goals.

"We're going to beat his ass when he's there, don't worry," he joked to the crowd at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday when talking about Nick Saban, per the Houston Chronicle (h/t Alex Scarborough of ESPN).

Scarborough noted Fisher also made a point of saying how much he respects the college football legend, whom he worked for at LSU from 2000-04.

Fisher is 0-3 against Saban's powerhouse Crimson Tide since taking over at Texas A&M and lost 52-24 in last season's showdown. It was the team's only loss, but that was enough to keep it outside of the four-team playoff.

Even though he was joking, the Aggies head coach may have given Alabama some bulletin board material it frankly doesn't need for the 2021 matchup.