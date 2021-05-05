Rougned Odor, Martin Maldonado Exit Astros vs. Yankees After Collision at Plate

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros are down a player after a collision at home plate in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday.

Rougned Odor came around to score on a throwing error by Alex Bregman following an infield single by DJ LeMahieu. At the plate, he ran into Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, who was trying to track the throw.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that Maldonado "appeared dazed" but walked off the field under his own power, while Odor needed some help to reach the dugout after the force of the collision took his helmet off his head.

The injuries came as the Yankees rallied to break a 3-3 tie, using a four-run inning to pull ahead. Odor was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run before exiting, while Maldonado was 0-for-2.

Odor, who is in his first season with the Yankees after seven with the Texas Rangers, was hitting just .169/.269/.373 with 11 RBI entering Tuesday.

Maldonado has also been quiet at the plate, going just 6-for-64 this year with four runs and no RBI.

Jason Castro replaced Maldonado behind the plate, and Tyler Wade came in at second for Odor.