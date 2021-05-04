Video: Yankees Fans Chant 'F--k Altuve' in Astros' 1st Trip to NY Since Scandal

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jose Altuve didn't receive a warm welcome back to the Bronx.

New York Yankees fans had some choice words for the Houston Astros star when he stepped up to the plate in his first appearance in New York since his team defeated the Yankees in the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Of course, Altuve was among players implicated in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal from 2017-18. During that playoff series, the Yankees raised some eyebrows about the team's tendencies, but the issue didn't become an official concern until after the season.

Upon the investigation, it was revealed that the Astros stole signs in their World Series championship campaign in 2017, when they defeated the Yankees in the ALCS.

It's highly unlikely this is the end of it for the Astros, who are in New York until Thursday.