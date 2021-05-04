    Video: Yankees Fans Chant 'You're a Cheater' at Astros' Carlos Correa During BP

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    New York Yankees fans weren't about to miss their chance to heckle the Houston Astros prior to Tuesday's game.

    After all, it was Houston's first trip to the Bronx with fans in attendance since news of its sign-stealing scandal broke, and Yankees fans chanted "you're a cheater" at Carlos Correa during batting practice:

    Major League Baseball fined the Astros $5 million, stripped them of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, and suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one year after it was discovered the team implemented a sign-stealing system during its championship run in 2017.

    Houston ultimately fired Hinch and Luhnow.

    Yankees fans in particular likely have strong feelings about the scandal seeing how Houston stunned their team in a seven-game battle in the 2017 American League Championship Series. 

    They certainly let Correa know how they feel.

